CHICAGO (CBS) — Resurrection College Prep dismissed students today after administrators learned a “member of their school community” was in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
All students were dismissed at 10:00 a.m. and school will be canceled on Wednesday.
“This will give us time to perform a deep cleaning of our school. We have the necessary equipment to do so and such a process takes two days,” administrators said in a note posted on the school website.
Students who were not able to leave at 10 a.m. were kept at school until a parent can come get them. However, not beyond noon, the school said.
With about 475 students, Resurrection College Prep High School, 7500 W. Talcott, is the largest Catholic college preparatory high school for young women on the northwest side of Chicago, according to the school website.