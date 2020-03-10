GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech fueled up his rehabbed arm Tuesday, and threw in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in 2018.
The results were stunning.
The Sox took on the Texas Rangers in Cactus League Play, as thousands lined up to watch Kopech throw heat.
Kopech’s first pitch was 100 mph, right out of the gate.
He hit triple digits on his first four pitches, 100 mph or more six times in his one inning of work.
Kopech went 1-2-3 and finished with a strikeout.
The White Sox lost 9-2, but Kopech’s stellar debut was the story.
“I think the adrenaline was a big factor today. I don’t think I’m typically going to be throwing as hard as I did today,” Kopech said. “I don’t want to take anything away from what I did. I’m proud of it. I’m excited. But moving forward, I’m not going to try to be a power pitcher. I’m just going to try to be a pitcher.”