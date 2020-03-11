CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on CBS 2: A woman is beat up outside a CTA train stop.

Now traumatized, she’s calling for answers, but no response.

With the recent revamp of CTA safety measures, CBS 2’s Steven Graves takes her concerns straight to the police.

This stop at 47th Street has a lot of traffic. Cameras are also above bus stops where a woman was waiting. She has questions about why it’s taking so long to hear anything from the police.

She finally got answers once CBS 2 got involved.

“I’ve avoided taking the train.”

Which means Tatitana Duchak has canceled plans and stayed at home. The emotional bruises from that seemingly random, brutal beating at the Red Line stop are still on her mind.

“Feeling so unprepared and vulnerable. And just being hit and hit over and over again,” Duchak said. The 28-year old was coming from law school around 6:30 in the evening two weeks ago.

She’d done it so many times. But this trek ended with a call to police. Later she was told a detective would contact her.

“I’ve called a few times to ask if a detective has been assigned and I’ve been put on hold. I haven’t been transferred to anybody. I haven’t even been given the opportunity to give my report number,” Duchak lamented.

Her attack happened the day after Chicago leaders announced a major security overhaul on the CTA, which included more detectives to look into CTA-related crimes and 50 more officers set to patrol last week.

Since then, there have been 98 calls for help and 26 arrests. The same time last year with similar numbers, 81 calls and 14 arrests.

But what about those detectives?

Duchak said she heard from one once CBS 2 got involved. She at least now knows they’re investigating.

“Do I need to have significant injuries for anybody to care,” asked Duchak.

Chicago police said they still don’t have a concrete date for when those transit-specific detectives will be implemented.

CBS 2 asked CTA officials about how many of their cameras actually work, specifically the ones at the 47th Street stop. The CTA has yet to respond.