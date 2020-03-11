  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Morning showers are possible Wednesday, but a dry day is ahead.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Thursday will be a warm day with temperatures climbing to the low 60s. Rain showers are expected in the afternoon and evening.

The weekend will be cooler with a wintry mix possible on Saturday. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she does not expect any accumulation and will continue to provide updates.