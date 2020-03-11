CHICAGO (CBS)– Morning showers are possible Wednesday, but a dry day is ahead.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Wednesday at a glance pic.twitter.com/JTF6FPDH0H
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 11, 2020
Thursday will be a warm day with temperatures climbing to the low 60s. Rain showers are expected in the afternoon and evening.
Our next 6 days pic.twitter.com/UOHe64Kfcf
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 11, 2020
The weekend will be cooler with a wintry mix possible on Saturday. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said she does not expect any accumulation and will continue to provide updates.