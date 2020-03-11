WOODSTOCK (CBS) — The DMV in Woodstock has closed due to potential exposure to COVID-19, the Secretary of State’s office confirmed.
A sign on the door said: “Out of an abudance of caution, we are closing this facility as there is an investigation into a potential indirect exposure to the coronavirus.”
“For further information, please contact the McHenry County health department. At this time, everyone is at low risk. We will remain closed for the remainder of the day.”
Officials say an employee at the office was exposed to someone who may have been exposed to the virus.
According to a post on social media, customers were waiting to get their licenses renewed when they were told to leave the building. The DMV is located at 428 S Eastwood Dr.
The facility will be cleaned and is expected to be open on Thursday.