CHICAGO (CBS) — Talk about paid mandatory sick time is really ramping up as the coronavirus spreads.

CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov says a push is on to get state lawmakers to act now. Only a handful of states currently have laws requiring employers give workers paid sick days. They want Illinois to be among them. But many supporters say that should be just the start of protecting workers during a health crisis.

For example, Victor Resendiz just got a new job, driving a truck for a Berwyn food company. He’s three weeks in and unsure about the company’s sick policy.

“I don’t ask because I’m new,” he said.

He gets paid by the hour, and he can accrue sick time, per Cook County ordinance. If he fell ill now, he wouldn’t even have one paid sick day.

“I’m afraid to get sick,” Resendiz said.

And if he was forced into a quarantine situation, Victor says he could lose everything, including his apartment, and be unable to buy food.

It’s why labor leaders and groups are renewing their push for a state law guaranteeing all full- and part-time workers accrue at least five, paid sick days. Currently, only 12 states have some sort of paid sick time legislation.

But the state law is just a start. Two county commissioners also back a proposal giving workers in Cook County 15 paid days due to a public health issue–like COVID-19. It is unclear whether that proposal has any traction among other commissioners. Any progress on a state bill is on hold because the General Assembly session has been delayed, due to the virus.

Late Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker said workers affected by COVID-19 will be able to receive unemployment benefits up to the maximum allowed.