CHICAGO (CBS)– Coronavirus concerns continue to impact area schools.
All elementary schools in the Lombard school district are closed Wednesday. Officials said someone who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a school volleyball game last week.
Chicago’s Resurrection College Prep is also closed, along with Vaughn Occupational High School, where an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Vaughn will stay closed until March 18.
Loyola Academy, which closed for two days after a student and his family came in contact with a person who tested positive, re-opens Wednesday.
Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview East will open as well.
At Loyola University, officials said a student was exposed to someone currently being evaluated for the virus. As the individual is awaiting test results, that student is in isolation and is displaying no symptoms.
Other universities like Purdue and Indiana will only have classes online Wednesday.
Officials at Homewood Flossmor High School will meet to discuss response after a student was exposed to someone with the virus.