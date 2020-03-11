CORONAVIRUS:NBA Suspends Season After Player For Utah Jazz Comes Down With COVID-19
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10pm
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Ten, Fred Hoiberg, Nebraksa


CHICAGO (CBS) — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was transported to the emergency room after his team’s loss to Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten basketball tournament, according to published reports.

Hoiberg, who formerly coached the Chicago Bulls, was clearly suffering from illness and left the game early. His team remained in the lockerroom after the game, amid discussions that the players may have to be quarantined. That follows concern about the spread of COVID-19.  The Big Ten said, starting Friday, that tournament games would be played without fans in attendance.  The NCAA earlier said March Madness game would also be played in empty arenas to limit exposure. The NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive. 

Shortly before 11 p.m., the players began to leave the lockerroom but did not leave together, according to Christopher Heady, Nebraska beat writer for the Omaha World Herald.

Toward the end of the game, Hoiberg appeared exhausted and was rubbing his head. Hoiberg has had a series of heart troubles, including two surgeries in the past.

The Huskers have struggled this season and lost to Indiana 89-64.