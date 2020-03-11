



— Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was transported to the emergency room after his team’s loss to Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten basketball tournament, according to published reports.

Hoiberg, who formerly coached the Chicago Bulls, was clearly suffering from illness and left the game early. His team remained in the lockerroom after the game, amid discussions that the players may have to be quarantined. That follows concern about the spread of COVID-19. The Big Ten said, starting Friday, that tournament games would be played without fans in attendance. The NCAA earlier said March Madness game would also be played in empty arenas to limit exposure. The NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the players began to leave the lockerroom but did not leave together, according to Christopher Heady, Nebraska beat writer for the Omaha World Herald.

The team is being slowly released, not all at once. So they haven’t all left the locker room yet. This according to security outside the locker room. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020

Toward the end of the game, Hoiberg appeared exhausted and was rubbing his head. Hoiberg has had a series of heart troubles, including two surgeries in the past.

We can now confirm Fred Hoiberg was transported to a local hospital emergency room, where he remains. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020

The Huskers have struggled this season and lost to Indiana 89-64.