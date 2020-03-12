CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and mild right through our evening hours.
A cold front will cross the immediate Chicago area around 9 p.m. and Northwest Indiana closer to 10 p.m.
Just ahead of it, rain showers are holding together. Our best chance of rain is 7 to 10 p.m.
Once the front passes, our winds shift westerly and gust to 30mph. Dry air gets pulled in as temperatures drop. This will clear the sky for Friday with more seasonable temperatures. Normal high is 45.
Saturday’s system may bring snow showers into our area. Grassy accumulations possible with up to 1-inch accumulations. Clearing Sunday.