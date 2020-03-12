BREAKING NEWS:NCAA Cancels March Madness Over Concerns About Coronavirus
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and mild right through our evening hours.

A cold front will cross the immediate Chicago area around 9 p.m. and Northwest Indiana closer to 10 p.m.

Just ahead of it, rain showers are holding together. Our best chance of rain is 7 to 10 p.m.

Satellite And Radar Tracker 8 p.m.: 03.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Satellite And Radar Tracker 10 p.m.: 03.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Satellite And Radar Tracker Friday 3 p.m.: 03.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once the front passes, our winds shift westerly and gust to 30mph. Dry air gets pulled in as temperatures drop. This will clear the sky for Friday with more seasonable temperatures. Normal high is 45.

7-Day Forecast: 03.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Saturday’s system may bring snow showers into our area. Grassy accumulations possible with up to 1-inch accumulations. Clearing Sunday.