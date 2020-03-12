CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois High School Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its remaining winter State Series postseason tournaments – including boys’ basketball.
The tournaments also include Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism. They have been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a news release. “We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools.”
Anderson said multiple schools that were participating or hosting the sports or activities have withdrawn anyway, and the IHSA had to take action.
No decision had been made Thursday afternoon about spring tournaments.