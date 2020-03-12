CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University plans to deliver classes remotely during spring quarter, and the remainder of the spring semester for the College of Law, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DePaul announced Wednesday that no final exams for Winter Quarter would be held on campus. The provost will communicate directly with faculty about alternate plans, and students will hear from faculty about changes to their final assignments.
Classes went ahead as usual on Thursday and will on Friday. But all university-sponsored events – either on or off campus – are postponed or canceled until further notice.
Students should prepare not to return to residences for spring quarter.
Staff and faculty with operational responsibilities should continue to report to campus for work, DePaul said.