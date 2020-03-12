CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University announced Thursday that it is cancelling face-to-face classes beginning Friday, March 13 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Loyola will move all classes to virtual and online instruction beginning as soon as possible, but no later than Monday, March 23. The virtual classes will continue through the end of the semester.
All students are expected to leave campus as soon as possible, and go home for the rest of the semester. Residence halls will close by the end of the day Thursday, March 19, so students can make arrangements to travel home.
All study-abroad students will be repatriated to their homes, and all international summer programs have been suspended.
Final exams will also be administered virtually. No decision has been made on commencement activities, but a decision is coming no later than April 3.
The university itself will remain open to ensure academic and research continuity. But faculty and staff are expected to maintain appropriate social distancing.
All university events involving more than 70 people have been banned.