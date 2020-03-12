CHICAGO (CBS)– Class was canceled for Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South or the transition center after a student was possibly exposed to the coronavirus. This comes as schools and universities all over the Chicago area take safety measures.
The district is waiting for test results from a Hinsdale South student. Due to the possible exposure, a semi-final basketball game between Hinsdale South and Benet Academy has been postponed.
Chicago’s Resurrection High School and Lombard District 44 schools will go back to class Thursday.
Vaughn Occupational High School will remain closed until next Wednesday.
Universities area also making changes because of the coronavirus. Northwestern University, Illinois State University, Purdue University, University of Illinois, including UIC, and Indiana University are moving class online.
Southern Illinois University and Northern Illinois University are extending spring break until March 22. Classes will then be offered online following the break.
DePaul University will also move classes online beginning March 30.
At the University of Chicago, all events have been canceled and class remains in session.