CHICAGO (CBS) — Life as we know it is changing by the minute.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reported Thursday on the long, frustrating wait for test results.

Some people can get a result in just two days. For others it can be double that time or more. We learned it may depend on whether your test is being conducted by a

This is the tale of two quarantined patients waiting for answers. One is mother at home in the near western suburbs.

“I feel like I am in prison in my own home. I can’t move and do much,” the woman said.

The other is a Tulane University sophomore from Oak Park, who is confined to a vacant dorm room.

“I haven’t gotten much sleep because I have been worried,” said Lauren Flowers.

Neither are high risk patients, and both came down with similar symptoms over the weekend. By Tuesday, each tested negative for flu. But they’ll wait significantly different times according to doctors to find out if they are positive for COVID-19.

In Chicago’s western suburbs, they said it would be 24 to 48 hours.

And in Louisiana, they said two to seven business days.

Here’s the difference: The patient in the western suburbs who wishes to remain anonymous is receiving a state test. Flowers test at Tulane is being conducted by a private lab.

“There are a lot of limitations right now. “I am guessing it has to do with supply and demand,” said Dr. Sharon Welbel, Director of Epidimiology at the Cook County Health Department. “This is an evolving situation.”

She said not only are labs rushing to create more coronavirus tests,, but some are still gearing up for the emergency and just don’t have the staff or equipment to get the job done faster.

Welbel said Illinois is benefiting from its supply of available tests and the state’s three government labs.

“When they first got the test, they run the test in the morning. By the evening I was getting my test result now taking about a day to a day and a half,” Welbel said.

Neither of these patients is diagnosed and they worry about others in similar situations who might not be taking care.

“I could have potentially exposed other people I was responsible for and came home and I haven’t been out since,” said the west suburban woman.