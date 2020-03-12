CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs and White Sox won’t play again at least until April 9, after Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that it is delaying the start of the 2020 regular season by two weeks amid the coronavirus crisis.
MLB also announced that it would suspend Spring Training games.
The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier Games in Tucson, Arizona have also been postponed indefinitely.
The decision came following a call with the 30 ball clubs and consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association.
“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” MLB said in a news release.
Further plans will be announced as the fluid situation changes.
“MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule,” MLB said in an announcement. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”