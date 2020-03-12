EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Northwestern University has joined a list of Chicago schools that is moving to remote learning for the start of the spring term due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Northwestern announced that it is extending spring break by one week for schools on the quarter system.
When classes resume beginning April 4, they will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks.
University officials will reassess the situation by April 17, and then decide whether to continue remote teaching or return to in-person instruction by April 27.
As soon as students finish their exams, those who live on campus are asked to leave as soon as they are able.
If they cannot leave during the extended break or during the start of the spring quarter – April 6 through the first three weeks of remote coursework on April 26 – university residents will remain open for those who have to stay.