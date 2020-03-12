



— The University of Chicago announced Thursday that it is canceling in-person classes for the entirety of spring quarter due to worries about coronavirus.

In an all-campus email, U of C President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee said the U of C would move to remote learning for undergraduate and graduate classes for all of spring quarter – which begins Monday, March, 30, and runs unto early June.

University residence halls will operate normally until the end of winter quarter. The university will still provide housing, dining, health, and other resources for students who have to remain on campus for spring quarter. But everyone else should plan n leaving the dorms by 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

The university itself – as well as the U of C Medical Center – will remain open.

Students will continue to receive financial aid and stipends.

The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools will also move to remote learning on March 30.

“We do not take these important temporary measures lightly. The University has a profound responsibility for the health and well-being of our campus community as well as that of our broader community on Chicago’s South Side,” Zimmer and Lee said in the email. “We have an obligation to our colleagues, our neighbors, and our city to take all reasonable steps to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The U of C announced earlier this week that it was suspending all large events and curtailing campus visits due to worries about the spread of coronavirus. International and domestic travel is also restricted.

The U of C also pulled out of providing polling places for the upcoming Illinois primary on March 17.