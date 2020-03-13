CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2020 Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals have been postponed amid growing coronavirus concerns.
“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” officials said in a written statement.
Statement from Chairman Ridley:
"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals."
Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG
— The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020
Officials said they hope to host the tournament and events at a later date.