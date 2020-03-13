  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:2020 Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women's Amateur, The Masters

CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2020 Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals have been postponed amid growing coronavirus concerns.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” officials said in a written statement.

Officials said they hope to host the tournament and events at a later date.