Filed Under:Chicago Events, Events In Chicago


Photo: Ryan/Flickr

Looking to mix things up this week? From a laster cutter workshop to a White Day celebration, here’s a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Laser Cutter Workshop

From the event description:

Curious as to how a laser cutter works? Have any ideas that you would want to bring to life using a laser cutter?

When: Friday, March 13, noon-1:30 p.m.
Where: Idea Realization Lab, 247 S. State St., Room 310
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Drunken Night Out

From the event description:

Get ready for an unbelievable night of competition, comedy and unforgettable stories!

When: Friday, March 13, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: 2040 N Milwaukee Ave, 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Laugh Track

From the event description:

The world’s only improv comedy show with an improvised laugh track. A mind melting tromp through sitcom nostalgia.

When: Friday, March 13, 11:45 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The Mission Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Redmond’s Tap O’ the Morning 2020

From the event description:

It’s everyone’s favorite holiday to eat, drink (mostly drink) and let all their Irish out!

When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Redmond’s Ale House, 3358 N. Sheffield Ave.
Admission: $30-$35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

White Day (ホワイトデー): Japanese Holiday Crafts and Sweets

From the event description:

Happy White Day (ホワイトデー)! This holiday occurs exactly one month after Valentine’s Day and was first celebrated in 1978 in Japan.

When: Sunday, March 15, 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: International Museum of Surgical Science, 1524 N. Lake Shore Drive
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets