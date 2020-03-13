Coronavirus Closings: Gov. JB Pritzker Orders All Illinois Schools To Close Starting TuesdayThe governor is ordering all public and private schools in Illinois to close from March 17 until at least March 30.

Coronavirus In Illinois: Gaming Board Shuts Down State's 10 CasinosThe state's 10 casinos will suspend operations, beginning Monday, for 14 days because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Evanston's Northwestern UniversityAccording to the university, the employee is self-isolating off campus. Northwestern said the school's medical teams as well as Kellogg senior leadership are in communication with the staff member as well as reaching out to students, faculty and staff who may have been in contact with this person.

Des Plaines Casino Closes For COVID-19 ConcernsThe casino said there are no known COVID-19 cases on the property, but it is suspending operations "out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials."