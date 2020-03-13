CHICAGO (CBS) — On Friday, Northwestern University confirmed an employee at the Kellogg School of Management’s Global Hub has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19.)
It is the first confirmed case at Northwestern.
According to the university, the employee is self-isolating off campus. Northwestern said the school’s medical teams as well as Kellogg senior leadership are in communication with the staff member as well as reaching out to students, faculty and staff who may have been in contact with this person. Those individuals are also being asked to self-isolate according to protocols set by the CDC and Northwestern.
In a message sent by the school on Friday, students do not have to attend in-person exams. Faculty and students will get more information about options to complete winter quarter exams.
“Students who have flu-like symptoms and are worried they might have COVID-19 should call Northwestern University Health Service at 847-491-8100 or personal health provider,” according to a university news release. “Faculty, staff or other community members who have symptoms that could be COVID-19-related should contact their health care provider or pursue care at an urgent care center.”
https://twitter.com/NorthwesternU/status/1237884642130194432