CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s 10 casinos will suspend operations, beginning Monday, for 14 days because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
“The public health of patrons, casino employees, [gaming board] staff and others is of paramount importance,” the board said in a statement.
On Friday, public health officials said they have confirmed 14 more cases of coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the state’s tally to 46 so far. Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said all but one of those cases are people living in Chicago and suburban Cook County. One case has been confirmed in Lake County.
State health officials say the vast majority of people are recovering. Nearly three-quarters of the cases involve people were were exposed to another COVID-19 case or traveled to an area with an outbreak. The rest could be the result of spread within their community. As of Friday evening, there were no reported deaths.