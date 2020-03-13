KANKAKEE COUNTY (CBS) — He can’t read it or even see it, but it’s the most important piece of paper he’s fought so hard for.
That paper shows that Lucio Delgado is finally an American citizen. But, as CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar first reported weeks ago, Delgado initially failed a citizenship test because Braille was not available.
Delgado’s journey to citizenship picks up at his home in Kankakee County, where Delgado has prepared for this day since leaving Mexico in 2013.
Delgado’s uncertainty and slight hesitation of what this day might bring comes from experience.
A man blind since birth flunked his last attempts at the reading portion of the citizenship test. He wasn’t offered Braille, and get this, he was told by U.S. citizenship and immigration services to get a doctor’s note saying that he’s blind.
Delgado recently jumped through that hoop and got his eyes checked. Yes., he’s blind.
But since we first introduced you to Delgado’s citizenship struggles, Attorney Darcy Kriha stepped up for free
I happened to be watching Channel 2 that morning and I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” Kriha said. “I thought I missed something.”
The story made national headlines, and federal officials, apologized, changed course and cut the red tape, giving a blind man a clear path to citizenship.