CHICAGO (CBS)– The Shedd Aquarium and the Museum of Science and Industry will be closing amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Shedd officials will remain closed until March 29 and officials will continue to assess and provide updates.
“Guests are being contacted with options to put the value of their tickets and/or reservations toward a future date, request a refund, or donate the value to mitigate inevitable financial impact of COVID-19 on the Aquarium at this time,” officials said.
The Museum of Science and Industry will temporarily close starting Saturday, March 14 through April 6. The museum plans to open on April 7.