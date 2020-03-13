Bank Of America Shamrock Shuffle Canceled Due To Coronavirus PandemicThe Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts Illinois High School Association To Cancel Remaining Winter State TournamentsThe Illinois High School Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its remaining winter State Series postseason tournaments – including boys’ basketball.

White Sox, Cubs' Seasons Delayed As MLB Suspends Spring Training, Pushes Back Opening Day By At Least Two WeeksThe decision came following a call with the 30 ball clubs and consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association.

NCAA Cancels March Madness Due To Coronavirus CrisisThe NCAA has canceled the March Madness men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears.

Chicago Fire, MLS To Suspend Play For 30 DaysThe postponement follows the NBA cancelling its season earlier this week Thursday's announcement that the NHL putting a "pause" on the rest of the 2019-2020 season and that Major League Baseball said it will delay the start of the regular season by two weeks.

NHL Will 'Pause' The Rest Of Its Season"Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus – and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point – it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."