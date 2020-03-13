Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is going to be a sunny, breezy day. This weekend will bring a wintry mix.

Temperatures are a cooler than yesterday with a high around 47 degrees.

On Saturday, temperatures will drop to the mid 30s as possible snow showers move through the Chicago area.  CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said there should be no snow accumulation.

Scattered snow showers are expected Saturday late afternoon and evening.

Warmer temperatures will be back on Sunday into early next week.