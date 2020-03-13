CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is going to be a sunny, breezy day. This weekend will bring a wintry mix.
Temperatures are a cooler than yesterday with a high around 47 degrees.
Friday pic.twitter.com/91o897vyC2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 13, 2020
On Saturday, temperatures will drop to the mid 30s as possible snow showers move through the Chicago area. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said there should be no snow accumulation.
Scattered snow showers are expected Saturday late afternoon and evening.
Snow showers possible Saturday pic.twitter.com/QBm2HRlVN2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 13, 2020
Warmer temperatures will be back on Sunday into early next week.