CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a teenager were stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near Argyle early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.
The 15-year-old boy and 39-year-old man were in an argument with a man wearing a ski mask on the train. The man stabbed them as they went past him to exit the train.
The man in the ski mask fled on foot when the train stopped.
The 39-year-old man was stabbed in the right arm, and the 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the left arm. Both were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.