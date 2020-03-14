CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced an additional 18 coronavirus cases in Illinois Saturday, bringing the state total to 64 including those who have recovered.

The virus has now been found in eight counties in the state including the first cases in central and southern Illinois and the first case associated with a longterm care facility.

One of the people recently diagnosed is a woman in her 60s who resides at a private longterm care facility in DuPage County.

Pritzker also urged residents to follow guidance regarding social distancing and event cancellations. He said he has seen a lot of crowds out.

“I need to be frank,” Pritzker said. “We can have a massive positive effect on the transition curve, thereby saving lives if we take this seriously.”

Pritzker noted that the virus will not have the same effect on healthy individuals but asked that they follow guidelines as well.

Pritzker also urged that people telework and avoid travel when possible.

“This isn’t forever,” he said. “This is a sacrifice in the short term.”

Anyone who believes they might be infected with the coronavirus should not just show up at a health care provider, the governor said. People who believe they may have been infected are asked to call first unless they condition is of a dire nature.

“Not everyone who wants a test is going to need a test,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said most people affected will only experience mild symptoms. Vulnerable populations include people over 60 and people with underlying medical conditions, officials said.

Pritzker also announced Saturday that his administration will file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage as COVID-19 continues to spread. Pritzker said the action would allow the Medicaid program to “more freely respond” to the crisis by expanding medical services so those who fear they are getting sick can get the treatment they need without costly medical bills.

This is in addition to the state’s earlier measures expanding unemployment insurance and calls for utilities to halt shut-offs and late payment fees.