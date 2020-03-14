CHICAGO (CBS) — All of the approximately 1,200 day of game employees at Chicago’s United Center will be paid through the season, according to a joint statement from Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf in association with the United Center ownership.
This comes after the NBA season was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, is donating $500,000 for arena employees relief in Utah, Oklahoma City and France.