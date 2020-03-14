CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Hazel Crest police officers have been self quarantined following contact with a person hospitalized with coronavirus.
The officers had contact with the resident before that person developed symptoms and was hospitalized. According to a release from the police department, the officers have self quarantined “out of an abundance of caution.”
The officers have not shown any symptoms of the virus, and there are no reports of additional exposure from any other police department personnel.
Anyone with symptoms or who may have come in contact with someone who has symptoms is urged to contact the Illinois Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or their primary care physician.