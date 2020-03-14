CHICAGO (CBS) — Thornwood High School will be closed starting Monday, a day before the state requirement to close all schools, after a parent who has since tested positive for COVID-19 visited the school.
The parent was at the school for a meeting with staff, according to a release from the district. The district is in the process of figuring out who the parent was in contact with while in the building. The parent is not believed to have recently visited Thornton Township High School or Thornridge High School. Those schools will remain open Monday.
The statewide school closure goes into effect Tuesday and lasts through March 30.