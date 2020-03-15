CHICAGO (CBS) — The 360 Chicago observatory at the former John Hancock Center was the latest attraction Sunday to announce its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
360 Chicago announced that it will close at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The observatory at the skyscraper, now known by its address of 875 N. Michigan Ave., said all special events and classes have been canceled.
360 Chicago did not specify a date when it plans to reopen, saying only it “will remain in close communication with city, state, and national leaders in the coming days to assess the appropriate plan to reopen.”
There have not been any reported coronavirus infections connected to 360 Chicago, but the observatory said it is “proactively taking steps to help contain the spread of this virus and help mitigate any chances that the infectious disease could spread among our visitors, staff and the community at large.”
Anyone who has pre-purchased tickets is advised that the tickets are valid within a year of the date of purchase. Those looking for refunds may contact GroupSales@360Chicago.com.