CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools on Sunday night confirmed a case of coronavirus connected to Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport.
The school is located at 533 W. 27th St.
“Per (Chicago Department of Public Health) guidance, Sheridan will be closed starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16 and will reopen when district schools reopen on Tuesday, March 31,” CPS said. “We are asking anyone who was in Sheridan on March 9 to stay home effective immediately through Monday, March 23. Staff will be placed on a paid leave of absence, and student absences will be excused.”
Last week, a special education classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive for coronavirus.
On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all schools in Illinois shuttered beginning Tuesday.
Pritzker said schools would be open on Monday so teachers could distribute remote learning lesson plans to students. The governor said, for now, schools are expected to reopen on March 30.
“We will close all K-12 schools, public and private, statewide,” Pritzker said. “I understand the gravity of this action and what it means for every community in our state.”