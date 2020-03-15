CHICAGO (CBS) — Beginning Tuesday, all Chicago Public Schools district schools will be offering free meals for pickup.
Following a statewide school closure mandate issued by Gov. JB Pritzker, CPS will close beginning Tuesday. During the closure, all CPS schools will offer free meals for pickup between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Select charter schools will also offer meals. A link to those schools can be found here.
Families can pick up the meals outside their nearest CPS school and do not need to pick up meals at their school of attendance.
Each child in the household will receive a food bag containing three days of breakfast and lunch meals, along with enrichment activity packets.