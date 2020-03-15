CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday’s Illinois primary is still on, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but with some different polling places, prompting election officials to urge more voters to cast a ballot early.

Chicago Board of Elections officials said Sunday that about 150 election day polling places will be changing as precinct owners no longer wish to have the polling place at their sites. That means 8% of the city’s 2,069 places will be changing and more are likely, officials said. Chicago Board of Elections Chair Marisel Hernandez and spokesman Jim Allen urged voters to check the Board of Elections website to locate their polling place in case of changes.

However, they urge voters to take advantage of early voting when possible. Early voting hours have been extended in the city and will now be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Six locations will remain open until 7 p.m. Monday. Officials also said a higher than average number of election judges have quit. Replacement judges are being hired and can earn $170.

In wake of this, officials urging early voting before March 17th Election Day. Replacement Election judges can earn $170 if they apply. ‼️As of now, there are NO PLANS to postpone elections‼️ pic.twitter.com/RTZK0CxRhh — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) March 15, 2020

Hernandez also reminded voters to keep “social distancing” guidelines in mind as they head to the polls. The best time to vote on election day is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. because that is the slowest time of day, she said.