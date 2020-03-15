CHICAGO (CBS) — The Gene Siskel Film Center will be closing Monday, March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie venue at 164 N. State St. downtown said it expects to reopen April 10, but will share any updates through its website and social media platforms.
All events during the cancellation have been called off or postponed.
Anyone with tickets to a screening may exchange them for a refund at the box office or the main office when the center reopens.
Those with tickets may also donate the value of their purchase to the nonprofit center to provide support.
The Gene Siskel Film Center is a public program of the Art Institute in Chicago. It is named for the late movie critic Gene Siskel, who spent 25 years with CBS 2.