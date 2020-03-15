  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Navy Pier will now join the growing list of Chicago attractions to close amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Navy Pier will close to the public beginning Monday through Thursday, April 2, according to a release from officials.

“We have been working closely with city officials and subject matter experts to determine the best course of action each step of the way, and the Pier’s closure is in line with their recommendations,” the release said.