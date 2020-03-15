Navy Pier Latest Chicago Attraction To Close Due To CoronavirusNavy Pier will now join the growing list of Chicago attractions to close amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

'This Is Utterly Unacceptable': Lightfoot Addresses Long Lines At O'Hare Due To Coronavirus ScreeningsChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she and the Chicago Department of Aviation are working to improve conditions after massive crowds formed while waiting for coronavirus screenings at O'Hare International Airport Saturday night.

Coronavirus In Chicago: With Some Different Polling Places, Primary Still Set For Tuesday Despite COVID-19 OutbreakTuesday's Illinois primary is still on, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but with some different polling places, prompting election officials to urge more voters to cast a ballot early.

Chicago To Require Bars And Restaurants That Sell Alcohol To Limit CapacityChicago will now require bars and liquor establishments to have less than half their regular maximum capacity of customers and a maximum of 100 people.