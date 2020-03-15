CHICAGO (CBS) — Quick thinking police officers helped save a man who was shot during an armed robbery on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Police say the man was standing outside near Belmont and Menard in the Portage Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon when two men in a white SUV pulled up alongside him and tried to take his bag. A scuffle ensued, and the man was shot in the leg.
Arriving officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding. He was taken to the hospital seriously hurt.
No one is in custody.