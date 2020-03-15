ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) — A Round Lake Beach police officer was shot Sunday afternoon while responding to a domestic battery call.
Around 1 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were called for a domestic battery in progress in the 100 block of Golfview Drive, police said.
The incident involved two adult relatives and was going on outside the home, police said.
The first Round Lake Beach officer arrived and intervened, and one of the two people in the fight became aggressive and got into a physical fight with the officer, police said.
The man began grabbing the officer’s gun – which was still in its holster, police said.
The officer was struck in one of his legs by a round discharged from the gun, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition was stabilized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect was not injured and was taken into police custody, police said. There is no danger to the community, police said.