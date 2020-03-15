CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she and the Chicago Department of Aviation are working to improve conditions after massive crowds formed while waiting for coronavirus screenings at O’Hare International Airport Saturday night.

“Last night we saw their safety and security was seriously compromised and people were forced into conditions that are against CDC guidelines and totally unacceptable,” she said.

Lightfoot called on the federal government and Vice President Mike Pence to listen to local governments about how best to address issues while trying to stop the spread of the virus.

“If you do not listen, and you do not bring us along on the journey first … you’re going to see more disasters like last night that are solely the responsibility of the federal government not listening,” she said.

Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said the airport is anticipating even more flights and passengers today.

They are currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to relax standards such as allowing passengers to stay on the plane as screenings continue, Rhee said.

Airport officials have already asked to add more staffing to meet demand.

Travelers at O’Hare waited to be screened by agents from Customs and Border Protection and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday night. Airport staff and Chicago police even handed out snacks to people waiting in the lines.

Some people had to wait in lines up to six hours.

Customs and Border Patrol released the following statement about the crowds:

“We are aware of the reports of increased wait times at some airports across the nation. We understand this can be extremely frustrating, especially after a long flight. CBP along with medical personnel are working diligently to address the longer than usual delays. In several airports we’re seeing an immediate improvement. Our goal is and remains to process passengers as safely and efficiently as possible. We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as we deal with this unprecedented situation. We’re continuing to balance our efficiencies with ensuring the health and safety of all American citizens through enhanced medical screening in accordance with CDC guidelines due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing is more important than the safety, health and security of our citizens.”

This comes after President Donald Trump announced a 30 day travel ban on European countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. JB Pritzker also called out the president Saturday night in a tweet. He wrote that the long lines and crowds are “unacceptable” and that this needs to be addressed immediately. Pritzker blamed the federal government, writing, “To the frustrated people trying to get home, I have spoken with the mayor and our Senators and we are working together to get the federal government to act to solve this.”