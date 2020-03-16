CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting Tuesday, 18 Chicago Park District locations will provide free programming to students while Chicago Public Schools are closed.
The programs will be free and families can register online to see a full list of open locations. Onsite registration will also be available.
Parents are encouraged to bring a lunch and snacks. These locations will also partner with CPS to offer meals to the students.
Park district officials ensured the groups will be small as a precaution. Each location will be equipped with additional hand sanitizer and wipes.
The following locations will provide services:
- Avalon Park
- Columbus Park
- Eckhart Park
- Fosco Park
- Gage Park
- Gill Park
- Jackson Park
- Kennicott Park
- Koscuiszko Park
- Margate Park
- McKinley Park
- Norwood Park
- Piotrowski Park
- Ridge Park
- Sauganash Park
- Warren Park
- West Lawn Park
- West Pullman Park