CHCAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to be a cloudy, breezy day.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there is a slight chance for rain Monday morning and the again in the evening.
Light rain/snow possible this morning pic.twitter.com/3MOTomW6fe
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 16, 2020
Tuesday is going to be sunnier with a high temperature around 48 degrees.
Next two days are pretty easy pic.twitter.com/fLzAKOVmhm
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 16, 2020
Glaros said rain will move in starting in the middle of the week. The rain is expected to continue starting Wednesday into Thursday.