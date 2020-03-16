  • CBS 2On Air

CHCAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to be a cloudy, breezy day.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there is a slight chance for rain Monday morning and the again in the evening.

Tuesday is going to be sunnier with a high temperature around 48 degrees.

Glaros said rain will move in starting in the middle of the week. The rain is expected to continue starting Wednesday into Thursday.