CHICAGO (CBS) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all offices affiliated with the Illinois Secretary of State, including driver’s license branches, will be closed, effective Tuesday, through March 31.
Driver license and plate expiration dates will be extended one month, so no one needs to worry in the short run about driving on expired license or license plates, Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker said.
Secretary of State Jesse White is also calling on federal officials to extend the Oct. 1 deadline for Real ID, which will be required for air travel. Customers have already been enduring long lines and delays to get that enhanced driver’s license, and the COVID 19 outbreak will make the process even slower.
Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these online services at cyberdriveillinois.com:
· obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;
· renewing a vehicle registration;
· obtaining a driver record abstract;
· renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program;
· filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports;