Cheap Fares Luring Travelers To Fly Despite PandemicDylcia McBlackwell couldn't justify taking a single spring vacation. Air fares were so cheap, she decided to book three. Now the 39-year-old food service worker from Chicago has tickets to fly to Denver to visit friends next month followed by a May trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

Coronavirus In Illinois: Cook County Facing Shortage Of Election Judges For Tuesday's PrimaryTo become an election judge, you must be a registered voter, but the county is waiving the normal training requirements. Election judges also are paid $150 for the day.

Things To Do At Home Or In Your Chicago Neighborhood Amid Coronavirus ConcernsWith employees working from home and schools closing, it's important to stay on top of your daily routine.

Coronavirus In Illinois: Day Care During COVID-19, What You Need To KnowThe Illinois Department of Public Health and Department of Children and Family Services today released guidance for day care providers and parents during the novel coronavirus outbreak