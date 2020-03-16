CHICAGO (CBS) — ComEd will help customers struggling to pay their bill during the novel coronavirus outbreak by imposing a moratorium on service disconnections and waiving new late payment charges.
The policy will remain in effect until at least May 1, the company said in a news release.
“We know this time is difficult for so many of our customers, who may be experiencing health or economic challenges, and we want to be there to help them navigate the support available to them,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez.
Customers who face financial hardship such as job loss, illness or military deployment, or senior or disability hardships, may be eligible for grants based on need.
ComEd offers budget billing, which averages 12-month usage and allows customers to pay the same amount each month. The utility will also set up customized payment plans.
Customers who may be experiencing financial hardship should visit ComEd.com/CARE or call 800-334-7661.