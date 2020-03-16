SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 105.

Two additional counties – Peoria and Will – are reporting cases for the first time. Will County announced that its patient is a 54-year-old man who is now isolated in the hospital.

The IDPH did not specify where all of the new cases were detected. But the department said there are now also cases within the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County, as well as DuPage, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties – as well as Clinton, Cumberland, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”

The IDPH noted that cases have appeared in all age ranges, and the number of cases that are likely the result of community spread is increasing.