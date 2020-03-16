



— In accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that he is mandating a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC advised that such gatherings should not be allowed for the next eight weeks.

“Illinoisans who can stay home should continue to do so,” Pritzker said. “It is imperative that our residents take responsibility for themselves, their families, and their communities at this moment.”

Federal officials also advised Monday that gatherings be limited to 10 people, but the state is not issuing an order to that effect.

Meanwhile, all Illinois bars and restaurants will be closing their dining rooms to the public at 9 p.m. Monday. The closure will continue through the end of the month.

Pritzker noted that his administration has expanded unemployment insurance for those who get their paychecks from restaurants and bars. He said the state will do everything to provide assistance.

Pritzker also called for a moratorium on utility shutoffs, and is filing a federal waiver to expand Medicaid.

The governor also noted that Monday marks the last day of school for K-12 schools across the state until March 31. He announced a statewide school closure last week.

“We must protect our children and their parents, as well as the educators, administrators, and staff people who work at our schools,” Pritzker said, “and since each of them can also be a carrier of COVID-19 back home if they also become infected in school, we need to stop people from bringing the virus home with them.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 105.

Two additional counties – Peoria and Will – are reporting cases for the first time. Will County announced that its patient is a 54-year-old man who is now isolated in the hospital.

The IDPH did not specify where all of the new cases were detected. But the department said there are now also cases within the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County, as well as DuPage, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties – as well as Clinton, Cumberland, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.