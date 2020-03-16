CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is the last day for early voting in Illinois.
The election board is doing everything possible to make sure it’s safe for voters. Officials say the polling places are not crowded and they are clean.
All 51 sites for early voting in Illinois will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with super sites remaining open until 7 p.m.
Chicago has already surpassed the previous record for early voting with almost 146,000 ballots cast.
The coronavirus is causing a significant shortage in election workers. Board President Toni Preckwinkle sent a letter to Cook County employees calling for volunteers during Tuesday’s Primary.
Employees who volunteer as election judges will receive a $200 stipend in addition to their regular pay.
No previous training is needed.