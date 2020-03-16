JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Many of us are facing tough decisions about closings and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic – but those with loved ones in nursing home hospice care might never get to say goodbye in person.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar on Monday spoke to a woman who is trying to do the right thing while comforting her beloved mother. Sue Markgraf talked to him over Skype.

“Bottom line is this is my mother,” she said. “She loves her family passionately as most mothers do.”

Markgraf’s mother, Wanda Johnson, is in hospice care at the Sunny Hill nursing home in Joliet. She has dementia

“There’s a large part of her memory that understands what’s going on,” Markgraf said. “She has a hard time connecting dots.”

But Johnson can’t see her mom. Visitors aren’t allowed at this facility.

Other nursing homes have made the same rules over concerns of COVID-19.

A Washington state nursing facility tried to keep up as COVID-19 has ripped through, becoming the us epicenter for the virus.

Meanwhile, a scene has been played out at nursing homes across the country. Loved ones are locked out – kept on the outside and forced to communicate through the window.

“In an uncertain time in an elder person’s life, that communication with family is so much more important – it’s very important,” Markgraf said.

Markgraf isn’t blaming the facility for closing its doors to visitors. But she does want the chance to hold mom’s hand again.

“Last time I saw her was Saturday and I’m wondering if that’s the last time I’m going to see her,” Markgraf said.

National guidelines do suggest that nursing homes and facilities restrict visitors at this time, except in some end-of-life situations.