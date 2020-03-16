



With employees working from home and schools closing amid coronavirus concerns, it’s important to stay on top of your daily routine.

Dr. Kortney Peagram, founder and dreamer of Bulldog Solution and Peagram Consulting, is creating videos providing parents and employees with the best ways to make the most of time at home.

Peagram’s training videos focus on staying organized, keeping kids engaged and finding activities while social distancing. Her videos can be found on Facebook and YouTube.

With Peagram’s advice, here are some things you can do while staying local.

Early Voting

Monday is the last day for early voting in Illinois.

The election board is doing everything possible to make sure it’s safe for voters. Officials said the polling places are not crowded and they are clean.

All 51 sites for early voting in Illinois will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with super sites remaining open until 7 p.m.

Yoga and Mediation

Peagram recommends checking out app that offer virtual yoga and mediation practice. She said yoga and mediation are great ways to relax and destress during a very uncertain time.

Down Dog, an app that offers virtual yoga classes, will be completely free until April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are making all of our apps – Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7 Minute Workout – completely free until April 1st. We hope that everyone will stay healthy and safe in these uncertain times. Love, Down Doghttps://t.co/tNqI59HbhS pic.twitter.com/PPaCIWdvaQ — Down Dog (@downdogapp) March 11, 2020

Podcasts

Both and adults and kids can benefit from educational podcasts. Peagram said podcasts can help kids, especially, use technology in a more productive way.

For kids, Peagram recommends “But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids.” For adults, “WorkLife by Adam Grant” is her recommendation as a helpful podcast.

Learn A Language

Duolingo or Brainscape are two helpful apps Peagram recommends for learning a language. She said with busy lives, it can be hard to make time for learning new skills. With schools and work closings, it’s time to learn a new skills in the comfort of your home.

Organize

Working from home is the time to organize, according to Peagram. She said it’s best to get up early and plan your day by time blocking and coordinating your calendar.

While working from home, Peagram recommends taking 10 to 15 minute breaks every 45 minutes. She said breaks can include doing a chore around the house.

She said organizing can also help ensure kids home from school are staying engaged and off social media.

Journaling

Journaling can be helpful way to enjoy time inside. “It is a unique time for us and it’s scary” Peagram said, “we might not have someone to talk to, we are getting our thoughts onto paper. it reduces anxiety.”