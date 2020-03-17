CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s March meetings of the city council and its committees have been postponed for the remainder of the month due to concerns about spread of coronavirus.
The council meeting, originally scheduled for March 18, will be pushed to a later date, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.
This comes as an executive action from Gov. JB Pritzker allows new flexibility in government meetings without in-person attendance.
“During these unprecedented times we cannot proceed with business as usual when the health and welfare of our residents and communities are at risk,” said Mayor Lightfoot.
The city is developing a procedure for the meetings to take place electronically, the mayor said.
Lightfoot will “take several emergency executive actions over the next few days to allow for the continuance of government before the next City Council meeting,” according to a release from the city.
The city will also no longer allow anyone in City Hall except personnel for the coming weeks. The City side of the building, 121 N. LaSalle, will be closed to the public on floors that do not provide public services, open only to staff.