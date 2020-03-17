CHICAGO (CBS) — All public schools in Illinois are now shut down for the next two weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

Chicago Public Schools are working to make sure children don’t go hungry by allowing parents to stop by and pick up bags filled with food for their children.

CPS grandparent Henry Travis said right now many parents and grandparents need all the help they can get.

“It really is a hard time for a lot of parents and kids at this time because we all know when you go to the grocery store everything is just about off the shelf,” he said.

CPS leaders and the city have been scrambling since the governor’s order to close all schools through March 30. They want to make sure the needs of the district’s almost 400,000 students are met.

“It’s very important to have a meal, a start of the meal, a lunch to start the day because you don’t know what people go through,” said CPS parent Michelle Hood.

CPS is offering three days of supplies. The meals will be available at pickup spots outside every school. You do not need to go to your child’s school to pick up the food.

Although COVID-19 has brought about a change of pace for many CPS families, some say they are hoping for the best.

“It is the worst that we have seen,” said Travis. “I have never seen school closed, but we will get through it.”

CPS has also set up a command center staffed with operators to help answer questions parents or even teachers might have. They can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (773)553-KIDS.